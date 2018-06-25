Image copyright States of Jersey Police Image caption Wilfred Stanley Morrish sexually assaulted four girls between 1972 and 1999

A 78-year-old man who cast a "tangled web of deceit" to sexually abuse four young girls has been jailed.

Wilfred Stanley Morrish, from Le Marais, sexually assaulted the youngsters between 1972 and 1999.

He jailed for 13 years and placed on the sex offenders register for 15 years by Jersey's Royal Court after admitting 12 counts of serious sexual assault.

Police said the victims showed "immense courage and resilience in reporting the abuse that they suffered".

They described the case as "serious and complex" and it "has shown the tangled web of deceit that Morrish cast".

Det Insp Craig Jackson said: "Since the initial disclosure they [the victims] have demonstrated great strength and commitment throughout the investigation.

"We hope that the sentence handed down today will help them to rebuild their lives and give them some small comfort."

Morrish was also issued with an indefinite restraining order.