Image caption Some passengers said they would be "mortified" to be asked to wear deodorant

A ferry company has been criticised for urging passengers to use deodorant before travelling.

The rule is one of 10 included in Condor's new "travel etiquette guide", along with "no loud chewing".

The company has faced a backlash on social media, including one passenger publishing "10 golden rules for being a good ferry company".

Condor's chief executive said he hoped the rules would create "a harmonious environment" on board its ferries.

The firm, which runs between the Channel Islands, France, Portsmouth and Poole, has come under fire for delays in recent years.

Other rules on the company's list include keeping your feet off the seats, not getting too drunk and not shouting.

Condor said it followed a survey by One Poll to develop its rules, which sampled 2,000 adults online.

Condor's '10 golden rules for being a considerate traveller'

Keep your feet grounded and off seats No shouting on your mobile phone No loud singing Keep personal discussions at a low level Drink alcohol responsibly Keep language "family friendly" Use deodorant No loud laughter Clear up rubbish No loud chewing

Passenger @jviddy published "10 golden rules for being a good ferry company" on Twitter.

They included "run on time", "don't cancel future sailings at random when people have holidays booked", and "answer your phones".

Image caption Paul Luxon, Condor CEO, responded to criticism on Twitter

Chief executive Paul Luxon said: "We have not developed our guide to take the fun out of travelling, quite the contrary.

"We hope our guide will play a useful role in creating a harmonious environment, not just on our ferries, but on other forms of public transport too."