Image copyright Shane Boschat Image caption Thousands of slave workers suffered at the hands of the German forces who occupied the island

Vandals have daubed swastikas across a memorial to Russian slave workers who suffered during the German occupation of Jersey in World War Two.

Shane Boschat, of History Hunters Jersey, said he found the swastikas, along with a number of others, at former German bunkers at Noirmont.

"The slave worker memorial is the most upsetting of them all. It shows a massive lack of respect," he said.

Jersey Police are investigating the vandalism.

Thousands of slave workers who built the bunkers suffered at the hands of the German forces during World War Two.

Gary Font, the son of a Spanish slave worker on Jersey, said: "It shows a lack of understanding of what happened in the island.

"It's horrifying and I hope police find the perpetrator."