Jersey man's indecent assault trial delayed
- 12 September 2014
A Jersey man charged with eight counts of indecent assault against a young girl has been remanded in custody.
The case against Robert Douglas Norman, 32, was adjourned until 10 October.
His trial was originally scheduled for August.
Mr Norman denies assaulting a girl between the ages of 10 and 12 from May 2012 until April this year.