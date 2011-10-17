Jersey election 2011: St Helier

Jersey election 2011: St HelierContinue reading the main story
Senator election: St Helier
Turnout: 37.9%
Spoilt ballots: 39
Francis Le Gresley
3,405
50%
Sir Philip Bailhache
3,278
48%
Ian Gorst
2,815
41%
Lyndon Farnham
2,249
33%
Stuart Syvret
2,184
32%
Rose Colley
2,001
29%
Freddie Cohen
1,423
21%
Linda Corby
880
13%
Mark Forskitt
800
12%
Darius Pearce
568
8%
Christopher Whitworth
489
7%
Sylvia Lagadu
477
7%
David Richardson
406
6%
Deputy election
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Status
Turnout: 36.1%
Spoilt ballots: 18
James Baker
767
42%
Elected
Trevor Pitman
763
42%
Elected
Judy Martin
717
40%
Elected
Paul Le Claire
700
39%
Nick Le Cornu
571
32%
Keith Shaw
482
26%
Mary O'Keefe Burger
331
18%
Gino Risoli
178
10%
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Status
Turnout: 37.25%
Spoilt ballots: 9
Rod Bryans
763
45%
Elected
Shona Pitman
743
44%
Elected
Geoff Southern
694
41%
Elected
Terry Le Main
593
35%
Debbie De Sousa
579
34%
Hugh Raymond
430
25%
Bernie Manning
282
16%
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Status
Turnout: 40.5%
Spoilt ballots: 18
Jackie Hilton
1,941
57%
Elected
Andrew Green
1,924
56%
Elected
Richard Rondel
1,870
55%
Elected
Mike Higgins
1,464
43%
Elected
Suzette Hase
1,158
34%
Denise Carroll
874
26%
Ted Vibert
865
25%
Ray Shead
799
23%
Constable election
|Candidate
|Status
Simon Crowcroft
Returned unopposed