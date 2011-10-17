Jersey election 2011: St Helier

IS in Europe: The race to the death Tuesday's devastating attacks in Brussels show IS's European network is still at large, despite a year of intensive efforts by security forces to close it down.

Project Greenglow and the battle with gravity Scientists are debating whether it's possible to harness the power of gravity for interstellar space travel.

The boy who refused to leave police custody The four-year-old boy who has become the centre of a controversy between India and Pakistan - and between his father and mother.