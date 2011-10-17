Jersey election 2011: St Helier

Senator election: St Helier

Candidate Votes %

Turnout: 37.9%

Spoilt ballots: 39

Francis Le Gresley

3,405

50%

Sir Philip Bailhache

3,278

48%

Ian Gorst

2,815

41%

Lyndon Farnham

2,249

33%

Stuart Syvret

2,184

32%

Rose Colley

2,001

29%

Freddie Cohen

1,423

21%

Linda Corby

880

13%

Mark Forskitt

800

12%

Darius Pearce

568

8%

Christopher Whitworth

489

7%

Sylvia Lagadu

477

7%

David Richardson

406

6%

Deputy election

St Helier One (3 seats)
Candidate Votes % Status

Turnout: 36.1%

Spoilt ballots: 18

James Baker

767

42%

Elected

Trevor Pitman

763

42%

Elected

Judy Martin

717

40%

Elected

Paul Le Claire

700

39%

Nick Le Cornu

571

32%

Keith Shaw

482

26%

Mary O'Keefe Burger

331

18%

Gino Risoli

178

10%
St Helier Two (3 seats)
Candidate Votes % Status

Turnout: 37.25%

Spoilt ballots: 9

Rod Bryans

763

45%

Elected

Shona Pitman

743

44%

Elected

Geoff Southern

694

41%

Elected

Terry Le Main

593

35%

Debbie De Sousa

579

34%

Hugh Raymond

430

25%

Bernie Manning

282

16%
St Helier Three (4 seats)
Candidate Votes % Status

Turnout: 40.5%

Spoilt ballots: 18

Jackie Hilton

1,941

57%

Elected

Andrew Green

1,924

56%

Elected

Richard Rondel

1,870

55%

Elected

Mike Higgins

1,464

43%

Elected

Suzette Hase

1,158

34%

Denise Carroll

874

26%

Ted Vibert

865

25%

Ray Shead

799

23%

Constable election

Candidate Status

Simon Crowcroft

Returned unopposed

