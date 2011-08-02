People in Jersey could be asked whether the different tax rates for very wealthy islanders should be scrapped.

St Helier politician, Deputy Trevor Pitman, wants a referendum on whether 1(1)K residents should pay less tax.

Last month, the States agreed 1(1)K residents - those on the highest housing licence - would pay 20% tax on their income up to £625,000 and then 1% after that.

Currently all Jersey income is taxed at 20%.

The Treasury and Resources Minister, Senator Philip Ozouf, said they wanted more high-earners to move into Jersey.

But Deputy Pitman, whose attempts to change it were defeated, has come back with plans to put the question to voters in a referendum.

It was thought holding it will cost £30,000, a sum the deputy said would easily be recouped should voters ask the States to abolish the special tax status.

No date has yet been set for the debate.