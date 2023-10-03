Workshops created to help Isle of Man children engage with heritage
Victorian schooldays and Viking textiles are two of the topics set to feature in a series of heritage workshops for primary school children.
Manx National Heritage (MNH) has created seven curriculum-linked sessions using activities based on its artefacts and exhibitions.
MNH's Anthea Young said the lessons would "get schools engaging in the heritage and culture of our island".
The series began at the start of the academic year and runs until December.
Other topics in the "What's on for Schools" programme teach pupils about wildlife photography, bees, beetles and butterflies and the 100th anniversary of the Manx Museum exhibition.
Children are also being given the chance to learn a range of Viking weaving techniques using a variety of looms or take part in Victorian lessons based on the Manx Board School's curriculum of the late 19th and early 20th Centuries.
'Hands on learning'
A lesson on the geology of the island is set to use microscopes and sieves to explore fossils, crystals and soils, while the final session will explain how Christmas was celebrated in Tudor times, and will include decorating Castle Rushen.
The series of seven workshops for five to 11 year-olds, which will be led by museum experts, aimed to "bring museum learning to life", an MNH spokeswoman said.
Ms Young, who is education services officer at MNH, said the lessons were a "fantastic way" to "boost imagination and promote positive wellbeing" through "hands on learning, role play, crafting drawing and discussions".
A wide selection of loan boxes containing a selection of genuine artefacts, along with some replica items, and resources have also been made available to support teaching in schools or from home.
Schools can sign up to the programme by contacting the heritage body.