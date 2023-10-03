National Sports Centre trials inclusive gym sessions
New "inclusive" sessions are being being trialled for those with disabilities.
The six-month pilot on the Isle of Man will give people with both physical or learning difficulties access to a range of activities at a discounted rate.
Some existing classes at the National Sports Centre (NSC) catering for varying abilities have been included.
Education, Sport and Culture Minister Julie Edge said disability should not be a barrier to using the facilities.
The six-month trial is being run by Manx Sport and Recreation, which runs the centre.
Disability and activity coordinator with MSR Zoe Crowe said the team were "trying to increase the amount of people accessing the NSC".
"We really want to try to create a community within the centre," she said.
'Empowering people'
The scheme would encourage people to use the NSC more often by using the café and other facilities in between sessions and that classes were held in smaller and quieter areas of the sports halls to avoid "sensory overload", Ms Crowe said.
There were big social benefits as well as physical from exercise and the new sessions would "create a better community spirit".
Ms Edge said the department was "committed to empowering people to make the most of our National Sports Centre's first-class facilities and skilled coaches".
"Being disabled should not provide a barrier to using these facilities and our passionate and enthusiastic coaches will help anyone wishing to try something new," she added.
Carers, friends and family members are also able to take part for free.
An open day with taster sessions is set to be held at the centre on 9 October from 09:30 to 15:30 BST.