Education grant for Manx charity to highlight global issues
- Published
A Manx charity has been given a cash boost to raise awareness of global issues on the Isle of Man.
The One World Centre has been awarded a £30,000 grant to run an education programme on international development.
A charity spokeswoman said the funds would allow schools charity challenge to be run and the Global Village celebration on Tynwald Day to return.
The grant is part of the Manx government's annual international development funding.
The One World Centre's successful bid comes after applicants were asked to design an education programme that raises awareness of issues in economically disadvantaged regions in an "exciting and innovative way".
Development goals
The funding comes as the government has started inviting bids for a separate grant for charities who want to carry out their own international development projects.
About 90% of costs could be funded for schemes ranging from £10,000 to £100,000, with a total budget of £540,000 available.
The grants would be provided over two years and must be aligned with the Manx government goals on international development, a spokesman said.
Previously supported schemes included one to provide clean water access in Ethiopia, and developing education facilities in Uganda and Nepal.
The deadline for applications is 8 November.