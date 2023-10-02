Isle of Man sees September temperatures hit record high
- Published
The Isle of Man enjoyed its warmest September on record in a "late burst of summer" this year, forecasters have said.
Figures released by Ronaldsway Met Office show 5 September was the hottest day, reaching 24.5C (76.1F).
An average daily temperature of 15.5C (59.9F) was recorded, narrowly ahead of the previous record set in 2006.
High temperatures have continued to be observed in 2023 after last year was the island's hottest on record.
Meteorologists logged 10 hours more sunshine in September than the long-term average for the month, with a sunny spell of 12.1 hours coming on the brightest day on 4 September.
Temperatures hit above 20C (68F) on several days throughout the month, while 40% more rain fell than the long term average.
September was also a "windy month" with Storm Agnes bringing gusts of more than 70mph (112km/h) in exposed locations on 27 September, Ronaldsway Met Office said.