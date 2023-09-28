New site in Manx capital opens to overnight motorhome parking
- Published
A new site to allow motorhome and campervan users to stay overnight in the Isle of Man's capital has been opened at Noble's Park.
Visiting and local campervan users will be able to stay at Noble's Park for up to four nights at a time.
A pay and display system is being put in place, with charges set at £10 for each 24-hour period.
Councillor Andrew Bentley said the park in the capital was "the perfect base for exploring the Isle of Man".
'Recreational ethos'
Longer-term stays are not be allowed and the site will not be available during the TT or Manx Grand Prix racing festivals.
Mr Bentley said the new site would be a "welcoming destination for all visitors" and the park would remain "an attractive and accessible location for all".
Facilities at the site include drinking water and a chemical toilet emptying point, and potential electrical hook up points and grey water disposal were also being explored.
Mr Bentley said the overnight parking "fits with the leisure and recreational ethos of the park" and would allow "good use of what we already have".
"It adds another accommodation offer in Douglas at a price that's competitive with many UK locations," he added.