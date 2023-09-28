Passenger ferry sailings to and from the Isle of Man resume
- Published
Passenger ferry sailings have resumed after the Isle of Man was battered by gales brought by Storm Agnes overnight.
The Ben-my-Chree set sail for Heysham in Lancashire at 08:45 BST, with the Mannanan due to sail to Liverpool.
Ronaldsway Met Office warned the conditions would continue to put coastal areas at risk of flooding until 15:00 BST, particularly at high tide.
Promenades in Castletown, Douglas, Laxey and Ramsey and the Gansey area in Rushen were said to be most a risk.
Severe gales over the Irish Sea led to the cancellation of all of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company's daytime ferry crossings on Wednesday.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.