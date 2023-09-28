Birth of rare silvery gibbon very significant, park manager says
The birth of an extremely rare silvery gibbon at a Manx zoo is "very significant" for the species, the park manager had said.
The new arrival is the third to be born at the Curraghs Wildlife Park following the births of Aalin in July 2020 and Ffinlo in August 2017.
The animals are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Park manager Kathleen Graham said it was "great to see the family expand".
It means the number of silvery gibbons at the Ballaugh park has now risen to five since the pairing of Slamet and Nakula arrived at the sanctuary in 2016.
The latest arrival has been born as part of a breeding programme by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria's (EAZA), which protects populations of endangered species.
Ms Graham said the birth was "very significant" because there were "just 52 silvery gibbons in the care of nine European zoos".
"We know how vital EAZA programmes are for conservation efforts and we are very proud to play our part," she said.
Indigenous to the Indonesian island of Java, there are thought to be fewer than 2,500 adult silvery gibbons left in the wild.
Environment Minister Clare Barber said it had been an "honour to be chosen to give a home" to Nakula and Slamet from Australia and Kent seven years ago.
"Great credit should go to the Curraghs' team for providing the environment and care that has allowed this important family to grow," she added.
It is not known yet known whether the new arrival is male or female.