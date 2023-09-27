Dealer caught with heroin hidden in biscuit tin jailed for 10 years
- Published
A dealer who was found with a "massive amount" of heroin inside a biscuit tin has been jailed for 10 years.
Jonathan Edward Myers, 40, was caught with the drug when searched by police in Ballasalla in February.
Douglas Courthouse was told the heroin had a street value of between £118,000 and £223,000.
Deemster Graeme Cook said that quantity of heroin would have "gone a long way" to supply the island's small community of addicts.
The court heard Myers had been stopped by police outside the Spar shop on Douglas Road in Ballasalla on 21 February while carrying the tin in a plastic bag.
It was found to contain nearly 2.2lb (1kg) of heroin in two bags.
'Opportunistic'
He initially claimed he had been handed the tin while on a bus and did not know it contained drugs but later pleaded guilty to possession of the drug with intent to supply.
The court heard Myers was a "long term drug addict" with a history of drugs convictions and prison sentences on the island.
His defence advocate said the "nasty drug" consumed the 40-year-old and his possession of such a large quantity had been "opportunistic" and "not sophisticated".
Handing down the sentence, Deemster Cook said the drug "causes misery" by leading people to violence, theft and lies.
He said Myers had lied for many years to his family, friends and the police about his drug habit.
"All you did Mr Myers, was just lie and lie and lie," he said.