No appointments available as GP surgeries close for staff training
- Published
No routine doctors appointments are available on Tuesday afternoon as the Isle of Man's 14 GP surgeries shut for "essential training".
Manx Care confirmed the surgeries would be closed between 13:00 and 18:00 BST.
It comes amid a recent spike in demand at the emergency department at Noble's Hospital.
People have been urged to consider using other health services where possible during the GP closure to ease that pressure.
A spokeswoman for Manx Care said staff were "extremely busy" due to the number of ill people seeking treatment and waiting times were longer than usual.
She said people Ramsey Cottage Hospital's minor injuries and local pharmacies would be able to assist with a variety of injuries and ailments during the period.
The Manx Emergency Doctor Service would be in operation earlier than usual from 13:00 to provide additional advice or assistance, she continued.
Staff at all the island's GP practices needed to receive the training to ensure they were up to date with the necessary skills, she added.
GP practices are set to reopen as normal on Wednesday.