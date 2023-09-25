Removal of race equipment from Mountain Road complete
- Published
A second daytime closure of the main route between the Manx capital and the north of the island to remove race equipment will not be used.
The Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road had been earmarked for closure again on Tuesday to remove course equipment used for the Manx Grand Prix and TT races.
However, the infrastructure department said the work had been completed ahead of schedule during Monday's closure.
The road had been shut between Barrule Park in Ramsey and the Creg ny Baa.
The latest closure followed similar disruption in August when work to remove the course equipment began.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.