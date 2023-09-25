Views wanted on codes of practice to protect pets from mistreatment
Rules for owners to make sure pets are properly safeguarded has been drafted as part of proposed new laws.
Codes of practice governing the looking after of cats, dogs, rabbits, and horses and other equine animals have been outlined.
The codes cover issues including the animals' living environments, access to food and protection from pain, injury and disease.
They would work alongside the Isle of Man's proposed new Animal Welfare Bill.
The proposed new laws would allow people to be prosecuted if they breach their duty of care towards animals and would introduce care improvement notices, which could be served to give owners the chance to make changes before being taken to court.
An animal register would also be created by the department containing details of those disqualified from keeping animals, those issued with a care improvement notice, and details of complaints relating to animal welfare.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture said the proposed codes were designed to ensure guidance on how owners and keepers comply with the new laws was up to date and reflected the latest scientific and veterinary knowledge.
The government's chief veterinary officer Amy Beckett said the codes set out "cover a range of important information", which would enable people to "make sensible decisions and provide the best care possible for their animals".
The consultations are available online until 2 November.