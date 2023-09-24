Gales over the Irish Sea lead to Isle of Man ferry cancellations
- Published
Gales over the Irish Sea have led to the cancellation of all of Sunday's ferry sailings from the Isle of Man.
The morning and evening sailings by the Ben-my-Chree and the Manxman respectively to Heysham, in Lancashire, have been scrapped.
The conditions have also seen the fastcraft Mannanan's journey to Liverpool at 14:00 BST and its evening return to Douglas being pulled.
Gusts of up to 55mph (88km/h) have been forecast across the island.
Ronaldsway Met Office said a yellow weather warning for gales and heavy rain, which could lead to disruption on the roads due to branches falling, was in place until 22:00.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said the Manxman's passenger journey to Heysham at 20:00 was not possible due to "forecasted gusts in Douglas Port", but its return journey at 02:15 on Monday morning would go ahead.
The sailing was expected to arrive in Douglas at 07:00, an hour later than originally scheduled, the firm added.