Manx Treasury warns of fines for missing tax return deadline
Manx residents who fail to file their personal income tax returns before October's deadline will face a £100 fine, the Manx Treasury has said.
People have until 6 October to hand in their completed forms at the government offices or submit their return online.
If a tax return is still outstanding by 6 April next year, a further £200 fine will be imposed.
A spokesman for the treasury said 5,640 individuals were fined for missing the deadline last year.
Completed returns must be completed even if the fines have been paid, or those responsible could face prosecution, he said.
A total of 53,904 personal tax returns were submitted in 2022, with about 60% of residents choosing to complete the forms online.
Staff at the income tax office have been offering support to anyone who wants to submit their return online for the first time or who had encountered problems using the system.
The Manx income tax division has also organised workshops to promote the use of the government's electronic systems in the lead up to the deadline.
Pre-booked appointments for one-to-one sessions on 28 September at the Get Online Centre in the Sea Terminal in Douglas have been made available.