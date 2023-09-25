Isle of Man ferry sailings resume after cancellations
- Published
Ferry crossings to Lancashire and Liverpool have resumed after gales disrupted Sunday's planned crossings.
Gusts of up to 55mph (88km/h) led to the cancellation of all sailings from the Isle of Man.
The Ben-my-Chree set off for Heysham shortly before 09:00 BST, with its return journey due to depart at 14:15.
However, due to the ongoing windy weather, the Manannan will leave for Liverpool an hour later than planned at 15:00.
The fastcraft's crossing time currently stands at four hours because of the vessel's ongoing engine trouble, which will further delay the return sailing.
Meanwhile, the Isle of Man Steam Packet's newest vessel Manxman is scheduled to set sail from Douglas to Heysham at 20:15.
While the new vessel's evening sailing to Heysham on Sunday had not been possible due to "forecasted gusts in Douglas Port", the 02:15 return journey was undertaken and arrived back in Manx waters shortly before 07:00 on Monday.