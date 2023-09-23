Grant for new paths set to make northern church more accessible
New pathways will make a church in the north of the Isle of Man a more "inclusive environment", a charity has said.
The Friends of Jurby Church, which is working to refurbish the 200-year-old building, has received a £36,000 Manx Lottery Trust grant.
The charity said uneven gravel paths had made access difficult for wheelchair users.
Under the revamp those are set to be replaced by concrete walkways.
The improvements include the replacement paths from the gate to the church doors, a walkway around the Commonwealth war graves, and the route to part of the burial ground.
Sandra Kerrison of the charity said the group had hosted a number of exhibitions to raise funds but "the state of the paths" was affecting the accessibility, and had "limited the number of visitors we welcome through the doors".
"We hope the renewed paths will make the church an inclusive environment, where people of all abilities can visit", she said.
The church is home to several Viking era Manx crosses, and plans are being put in place to display two newly discovered stones, which were found when part of the churchyard wall collapsed.
Chairman of the Manx Lottery Trust Stephen Turner said addressing the accessibility issues meant more visitors would be "able to enjoy this important historical site".