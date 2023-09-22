Making politicians accessible has real value, chief minister says
- Published
Making politicians accessible to the public at an annual government conference has "real value", the chief minister has said.
Alfred Cannan said the two-day event had been made varied "to attract as many people as possible".
The conference, which cost about £40,000 to stage, was attended by about 750 people, down about a quarter on last year's inaugural event.
Mr Cannan said it was important the opportunity was there for people.
The annual event at the Villa Marina was made up of government presentations, guest speakers and panel discussions.
During the sessions, audiences were given updates on Manx Utilities' move to green energy generation, developments in Manx Care's emergency care delivery, and the government's planned support of redevelopment projects in the island's capital.
'Communicate and listen'
Mr Cannan said it was designed to be informative and allow "other people a chance to present their case to government as well for future policy direction".
"So there's a lot of benefit to be had, it's just really putting it into the right format so that we're getting maximum value from it," he said.
During question and answer sessions he was quizzed on issues including the government's purchase of the Steam Packet Company, investment in the film industry, and bus services.
Reflecting on the event he said he was "conscious" that public funds had been spent on it and it was vital for the government to "spend taxpayers' money appropriately" but it was important they had "access to government" to find that out what was happening.
He said: "I think it is right that we are trying to do our very best to communicate and also listen at the same time."
Mr Cannan said government would now "take stock" of the 2023 event ahead of making any plans for next year.