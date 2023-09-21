Douglas hotel complex to get government funding from urban sites scheme
An office, retail and hotel complex is one of the first projects to be funded by a government scheme which aims to develop unoccupied urban sites.
The Villiers site in Douglas will be revamped, with the government handing over 25% of the money needed.
Apartments will also be built on sites in Douglas and Port Erin.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said it was "really exciting" to see some "landmark sites" earmarked for development.
The complex on the former Villiers Hotel site on Loch Promenade, to be developed by Tevir Properties Limited, includes an 80-bedroom hotel and will also incorporate leisure space and a civic square.
The firm will also be responsible for turning the former Ocean Castle Hotel site in Port Erin into 38 apartments, with support of up to 10% of the eligible costs.
The third site given approval in principle for funding is on Lake Road in Douglas, which Duluth Limited - part of the Dandara Group - aims to develop into for 55 apartments, again with 10% being government funding.
Planning applications for those projects are expected to be submitted within six months, while plans for the larger complex will be submitted by the end of the year.
Managing director of the Tevir Group, Ciaran Doherty, said the firm would be "looking to start work on the site as soon as practicably possible" with the aim of completing the project by 2026.
The plans demonstrated "the confidence we are placing in the future of the island's economy", he said.
The money for the Island Infrastructure Scheme, which is set to total about £11m of the £50m overall cost of the projects, will come from the £100m Economic Strategy Fund.
Revealing the developments at the government's annual conference, Mr Johnston said the scheme was "crucially structured" so that offers of support would only be provided "if and when actual development is completed".