Stan Clucas steps down as captain of Rushen Parish after 25 years
The captain of a parish of in the south of the Isle of Man has stepped down after 25 years.
Stan Clucas was appointed to the role in Rushen in 1998 and during his tenure gifted the Ballachurry nature reserve to the to the Manx Wildlife Trust.
Chairman of Arbory and Rushen Parish Commissioners Stan Pilling said Mr Clucas had "quietly been at the heart of many projects" over the years.
The board said his departure would "be a great loss".
A spokeswoman for the commissioners said they were "saddened to note" that the island's lieutenant governor Sir John Lorimer had accepted Mr Clucas resignation "with regret".
A commissioner for many years, he showed his "continued devotion to many charities and organisations", with the donation of Ballachurry "just one example of his generosity", she said.
The outgoing captain, and his wife Pam, hosted a celebration for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in an orchard at the nature reserve in 2022.
Mr Clucas had always wanted to "leave something for the whole community to enjoy both at the time and in generations to come", the commissioners' spokeswoman said.
The role of captain, which is held in each of the island's 17 parishes, has become largely ceremonial and involves attending the Tynwald Hill proceedings on the island's national day each year.
But one duty, of being obliged to call a public meeting if an issue of public concern arises, remains.
Mr Pilling said Mr Clucas had been "the encouragement that the parish needs and will miss".
He "always had time to give to people, whatever the project", he said.
Clerk to the commissioners Phil Gawne said Mr Clucas had been "a perfect captain of Rushen parish and leaves large shoes to fill".
A new captain of the parish will be appointed by Lieutenant Governor.