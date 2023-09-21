Integrated plan to tackle oral health issues in children
An integrated plan which aims to improve oral health for children has been published by the Isle of Man's public health directorate.
It brings together two existing government strategies and incorporates recommendations approved by Tynwald.
Among those are greater access to dentists for those aged under 11 and the reintroduction of a supervised toothbrushing scheme.
A look at the value of water fluoridation will follow in future.
The amalgamated implementation plan for dental strategy and oral health strategy 2021-2026 sets out how different areas of government will work together on the issue.
It brings together Public Health's oral health strategy for children 2021-2026 and Department of Health and Social Care's (DHSC) dental strategy 2020-2025.
It has also been updated to include the recommendations agreed by the Council of Ministers and the Social Affairs Policy Review Committee (SAPRC).
'Important step'
An investigation by the committee found there were about 780 children waiting to be registered at one of the island's 12 dental practices.
It put forward seven recommendations, including the offer of twice yearly fluoride varnish applications to children under 11 to reduce levels of decay.
Tynwald members a bid to research the fluoridation of Manx water supplies split the court in May, but was backed in a combined vote in June.
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper said bringing Public Health, Manx Care and the DHSC together on the issue was "vital" to "address the bigger picture".
By aligning strategies "we have a stronger foundation to work from", he said.
Interim director for public health Hugo van Woerden said the new plan was an "important step" towards addressing the recommendations by SAPRC.
The integrated plan will be laid before Tynwald at the October sitting.