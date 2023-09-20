Arm's length Manx housing association creation to be explored
A housing association could be created to manage Manx public sector homes, the Department of Infrastructure has said.
A report has recommended the creation of an independent body similar to those seen in the UK to operate at arm's length from the government.
It would manage the government's portfolio of about 1,200 properties.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said the move was being explored as it "may play an important role" in tackling the island's housing crisis.
The move was part of a commitment to ensure the government-owned housing stock "meets the needs of our population now and into the future".
The exercise would "assess the suitability of a housing model which works well elsewhere" but was still at an early stage, he said.
'National priorities'
If adopted, the housing association would remain owned by the Isle of Man government but operated at arm's length.
A department spokesman said that would mean the body would be "free to access funding streams outside government", and with robust business plans "focus on national priorities".
That could include key worker housing, subsidised packages for young families and first-time buyers, or new schemes for elderly or homeless people, or those leaving care, he said.
The views of the island's local authorities, which own their own housing stock, would be gathered on "how joining or forming a housing association may or may not work for their specific communities", the spokesman said.
Tenants in homes managed by the department would also be consulted, he added.
Politicians will be asked to receive the housing stock options report, authored by the David Tolson Partnership Limited, and support a consultation on the preferred option of creating a housing association to manage government housing at next month's Tynwald sitting.
The results of the consultation would be used to compile a report with recommendations to be laid before Tynwald at a later date.