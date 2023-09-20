Isle of Man ferry sailings resume after day of disruption
Ferry crossings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have resumed after disruption to the overnight sailings.
The Ben-my-Chree set off for Heysham Port shortly after 09:00 BST, with its return journey due to depart at 12:55.
It follows the cancellation of the planned 02:15 return of the vessel after it was unable to berth due to stronger than expected winds.
Sailings between the Douglas and Liverpool are also set to restart after being scrapped on Tuesday due to gales.
However, continued windy weather, coupled with the vessel's ongoing engine trouble, have also led to changes to the day's sailings of the Manannan.
The fastcraft will now depart for Liverpool an hour later than planned at 15:00, with a crossing time of four hours, which will have a similar knock-on effect on its return journey.
Tuesday night's disruption to the Ben-my-Chree's 20:15 sailing left passengers and freight stuck onboard the vessel for about 10 hours as it returned to the island at about 06:10 without having been able to berth in Heysham.