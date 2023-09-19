Strong winds over the Irish Sea lead to Isle of Man ferry disruption
- Published
Strong winds over the Irish Sea have led to disruption to some Isle of Man ferry services, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has said.
The afternoon crossing of the Manannan to Liverpool and its return have both been scrapped.
Forecast gales mean the Manxman's evening crossing to Heysham is also in doubt, with a decision due to be made at about 18:00 BST.
Ronaldsway Met Office has also warned of a danger of coastal overtopping.
An overnight yellow weather warning has been put in place for debris being brought ashore at high tide at about 02:50 on Wednesday.
Areas expected to be affected include Shore Road in Gansey, Fenella Beach in Peel, parts of Laxey and Ramsey, Castletown Promenade and the north of Douglas Promenade.
A Met Office spokesman said high winds were expected to reach gale force at times overnight, but would ease by Wednesday morning.