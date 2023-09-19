Charity funds skin treatment suite upgrade at Ramsey hospital
- Published
An upgrade to the phototherapy suite at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital will provide "immeasurable benefit" to patients, a dermatologist has said.
The facility provides light treatment for a number of skin conditions including eczema, psoriasis and acne.
Funds for the revamp were bequeathed by Jerry and Constance Alden to the League of Friends support group.
Consultant dermatologist Neill Hepburn said the treatment would help patients get "their life back".
A Manx Care spokeswoman said it was an "effective treatment for nearly 20 different skin conditions" and often reduced "the need for patients to use expensive drugs".
Dr Hepburn said: "This service gives those individual living with inflammatory skin conditions the ability to live a normal life, it gives them their life back."
The improved facilities in the newly renamed Alden Suite would "undoubtedly provide immeasurable benefit for years to come", he added.