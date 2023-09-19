Online map launched to encourage community engagement in Peel
A new online map to encourage community engagement in a western town will gather views on priorities for future improvements, an MHK has said.
It allows people to add feedback on parts of Peel they would like changed.
Kate Lord-Brennan MHK said there had previously been a lack of "meaningful engagement" over regeneration projects.
However, Hazel Hannan of Peel Commissioners said while the concept was "interesting" there was no suggestion of how to fund changes.
Although the commissioners were yet to discuss the plans, some of the issues being highlighted, such as sewage treatment in the town, have already been looked into by the authority, Ms Hannan said.
'Influence and inform'
The online platform, run by UK company Create Communities, allows respondents to offer feedback on parking, types of businesses they would like to see, and which areas should be revamped.
Views have also been sought on whether Michael Street, a main thoroughfare in the town, should be pedestrianised.
David Milner from Create Communities said the interactive map aims to put residents "more directly at the heart of stewarding and improving their town".
Ms Lord-Brennen, who has funded the project, said the results could "influence and inform" future improvements in the town.
While the feedback left had so far been "constructive" the project would not be able to "solve all the issues", she said.
But, widespread public engagement should serve to improve the look and prosperity of the town to "influence any authority, government department or even entrepreneurs or investors", she said.
The views gathered are set to be collated by the Future Peel community group, which was formed to devise the questions for the map.