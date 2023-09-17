Views sought to make cancer support for Isle of Man patients 'seamless'
- Published
A visit by the Cheshire and Merseyside Cancer Alliance (CMCA) will help strengthen ties between the group and Manx Care, a project officer has said.
The alliance is set to visit the island on Monday and Tuesday to canvass views on cancer care at UK hospitals.
Many patients from the island travel to hospitals in Liverpool for treatment.
Macmillan project officer Theresa Faragher said the views gathered could help to make the support offered to those diagnosed with cancer "seamless".
The roadshow, which is set to visit Peel, Ramsey, Castletown, Douglas and Noble's Hospital, will be the first time the CMCA has visited the island for the purpose.
'Specialist input'
Ms Faragher said: "We work very closely with Clatterbridge Cancer Centre and we're building that integrated model with them."
She said the feedback would be important to "make sure we've got clear pathways and clear models of care with those different hospitals".
The main reason for the exercise was to make sure the systems in place were working and that people were supported through their pathway, she said.
The "transition and handover" of patients between the different trusts should happen in a "smooth and hopefully seamless" way.
Ms Faragher said: "There will always be certain things that cannot be done locally, because we need that specialist input.
"We are lucky that we can have that partnership working to build those relationships with those specialists to provide the best possible treatment and care.
"But we need to hear what's working and what's not."