Public toilets in Castletown closed following vandalism
A local authority has been forced to close public toilets in a town in the south of the Isle of Man after they were vandalised.
Castletown Commissioners has shared photos of the harbour toilet with smashed tiles ripped from the wall.
People had also tried to start fires in the block so the facility would be closed for "a short period of time", they added.
Fires were also attempted at three toilet blocks in the town in 2022.
The commissioners have urged anyone who witnesses people "acting in an anti-social manner" to report it to the police.
