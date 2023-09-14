Hundreds of cars on show in Manx motoring extravaganza
Hundreds of classic and sports cars including 100 American models are set to go on display across the Isle of Man for four days.
The theme of the 2023 Isle of Man Festival of Motoring is "American Extravaganza".
Kieren Line, of event organisers Scenic Car Tours, said the activities had been designed to cater for both visiting owners and local car enthusiasts.
Some road restrictions and closures will be rolled out during the event.
While the festival gives visiting enthusiasts and local car clubs "a bit of exclusive access to do things they wouldn't be able to do just on a normal weekend", it also helps to contribute to the local economy, he said.
About 250 vehicles will be on show, with visiting vehicles including Corvettes, Mustangs, Cadillacs and "all sorts of other weird and wonderful American-themed cars", Mr Line said.
The event began earlier with a display of 70 of the cars in Peel, while Friday will see all the cars take part in a rolling exhibition at the Motor Museum in Jurby.
On Saturday, the festival will take over Loch Promenade in Douglas between 10:00 and 16:00 BST for an event that also provides passenger rides to raise money for a local charity.
Mr Line said allowing local people to see all the vehicles was something the organisers were "hugely keen" to accomodate, and it was special for the cars' owners too.
The final day on Sunday will see an escorted parade lap of the TT course from the Grandstand to Ramsey between 10:00 and 11:30, with the cars parking up at Mooragh Promenade, which will be closed from 09:30 until no later than 16:30.
A road closure on the Mountain Road will also be in place between 12:00 and 17:00.