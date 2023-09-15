New deal reached to sell Manx wool after sheep farmers' pay issues
- Published
A new trader has been chosen to sell Manx wool after "challenges" paying sheep farmers under the previous deal, the Manx government has said.
Farmer-run cooperative British Wool has been awarded the contract after a three-year deal with seller Brannach Olann was terminated early.
The Manx National Farmers Union (MNFU) lobbied for the change after producers complained about late payments.
Sarah Comish from the union said the previous deal had been "badly managed".
The Department of Environment Food and Agriculture (DEFA) had chosen the Scotland-based firm to handle the marketing and sale of Manx wool in 2020.
A department spokesman said the MNFU had raised concerns over problems with outstanding payments to farmers, which had since been addressed.
A Brannach Olann spokesman said the firm had tried to arrange for payments to be made but had not been helped by DEFA.
'Frustrations'
Ms Comish said the pay problems had left producers "out of pocket" at a time when the price of wool in the global market had dropped "dramatically".
DEFA Minister Clare Barber said she hoped the deal with British Wool would address those "frustrations" and ensure farmers got a "fair price for their hard work".
The UK-based cooperative will now take over the collection, grading, and sale of the roughly 120 tonnes of wool produced annually on the island.
Ms Comish said the deal should give producers confidence they would get "the best prices they can possibly get" alongside a "reliable" service.
Under the deal, the wool will be auctioned as Manx to ensure its provenance is advertised to buyers, she said.