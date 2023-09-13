Grant to help charity tackle anti-social behaviour in young people
A mentoring scheme to tackle anti-social behaviour in young people will have a "significant long-term impact on our community", a charity has said.
The Isle of Man Youth Motor Project, which works with young and vulnerable people, has received a grant of £11,970 from the Manx Lottery Trust.
The 12-month scheme is in partnership with the youth justice agencies.
Manager Peter Hodgson said it would also tackle issues like drug abuse, theft and social and domestic violence.
Programme sessions have been created to include talking therapies, the promotion of "diversionary activity", and the development of creative and technical skills.
Mentoring and learning sessions would be one-to-one at first, followed by group therapies where appropriate.
Referrals would be made by the Police Early Action Team and other agencies such as the Manx courts, probation service and teachers.
'Vital guidance'
Since 1997, more than 700 young people have been supported by the charity through engineering workshops, music diversion sessions, group discussions and counselling.
Mr Hodgson said those who took part would "walk away with a boost in their self-esteem, along with improved social, communication and team-working skills".
The new project would use hands-on, practical and creative learning to "to change responses and challenge existing attitudes and perceptions", he said.
The scheme was "particularly important" as through referrals the team hoped to "reach members of the community who might not know the charity is there to help", he added.
Trust chairman Stephen Turner said it was "clear to see the team are dedicated to offering vital guidance to young people".