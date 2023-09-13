Ferry sailings brought forward due to strong winds forecast
- Published
A forecast of strong winds has led to the disruption of ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Liverpool.
The fastcraft Manannan's afternoon trip, due to leave Douglas at 15:00 BST, will now depart at 12:30, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.
Meanwhile, the evening crossing, from Liverpool to Douglas, will set off at 17:00 instead of the scheduled departure time of 19:15.
Passengers have been advised to check in earlier for both sailings.
