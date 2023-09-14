Footbridge linking Manx Museum closed for safety improvements
A footbridge lining the Isle of Man national museum and a major town centre car park has been closed for safety improvements.
The pedestrian walkway, which runs between the Manx Museum and Chester Street car park, is set to be resurfaced.
The project had to be postponed from Sunday due to issues securing the materials needed, the Department of Infrastructure said.
Work is set to recommence by 15:00 BST.
A spokeswoman for Manx National Heritage said alternative access to the museum was available via Kingswood Grove and the Crellin's Hill Garden Entrance during the work.
