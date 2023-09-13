Two men jailed on the Isle of Man for sex with underage girl
- Published
Two men who had sex with an underage girl they met on a beach on Isle of Man have been jailed.
Daniel Kelly, 32, and Christopher Crellin, 36, had been drinking with the victim and her friends in Port Erin in March last year.
Douglas Courthouse heard the pair had then accompanied the girl home on the bus before having sex with her.
Deemster Bernard Richmond KC said they had committed "very serious offences" and should both feel "ashamed".
Kelly was sentenced to three years in prison and Crellin was jailed for two years and nine months, and both men were placed on the sex offenders register.
The court heard the pair, who were both from Douglas, had been drinking on the beach on the evening of 25 March 2022 when they first encountered the victim, who was 14 years old at the time, with a group of other girls.
The pair then took the bus with victim to her home and continued drinking before they separately had sex with her.
Both men initially denied the charge of having sexual intercourse with a person under 16 but changed their pleas to guilty on the day they were due to stand trial.
Sentencing the pair, Deemster Richmond said: "You are now for the rest of your lives sex offenders."