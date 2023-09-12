Call for views on potential redesign of Isle of Man coins and notes
Bank notes and coins could be modernised under proposals being considered by the Manx Treasury.
The government is currently asking for views on potential changes, which could include the replacement of the round £1 coin with a 12-sided version.
Treasury Minister Alex Allinson said the change of monarch was an "opportune time" to consider the designs.
The island's coinage was last updated in 2017, but Manx banknotes have not been revised significantly since 1961.
People, businesses and organisations are being asked if the designs should change, and for ideas about what or who may appear on future notes and coins.
The consultation asks respondents to rank the importance of the appearance of landmarks, nature, historical events, artistry, people of interest, and achievements in sport, arts and community issues on the island's cash.
Views are also being sought on whether the island should follow the UK by introducing a 12-sided version of the £1 coin, or keep the round pound coin.
The Isle of Man government took control of the production of the island's banknotes in 1961 and they have remained largely the same since, with images of Tynwald Hill, Castle Rushen and the Laxey Wheel among the landmarks featured.
Meanwhile, Manx coins feature the likes of a Manx cat, a Viking longboat and the Tower of Refuge.
Dr Allinson said the feedback would help with the "changeover process", which would see the image of the monarch featured change from Queen Elizabeth II to King Charles III.
It would also provide an important insight into the public's views on Isle of Man currency, he added.
The online consultation, which does not relate to specific collections or commemorative specifications, is open until 23 October.