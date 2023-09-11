Brig Lily: Plaque remembers lives lost in 1852 ship explosion
A relative of three men killed when a ship exploded off the Isle of Man in 1852 has said the unveiling of a new memorial was "very emotional".
Twenty-nine men died during a salvage operation on the Brig Lily, which was wrecked at Kitterland on 27 December with a cargo that included gunpowder.
A new plaque in Port St Mary village lists the names of those who were killed when the ship's cargo blew up.
Neil Gale said the tragedy had had a devastating impact on local families.
Twenty-two widows and 77 fatherless children were left behind in the wake of the blast, which it is believed could be heard from up to 18 miles (29km) away.
Manx resident Tony Brown approached Port St Mary Commissioners after a previous memorial in the village was damaged in a storm and removed several years ago.
He said he believed the disaster should be remembered by people "whatever age they are" and "not forgotten by future generations".
Bernadette Williams, chairman of the commissioners, said the committee had agreed there should be another memorial to be situated in the village's Garden of Remembrance overlooking the harbour.
The events, which took place more than 170 years ago, had "devastated the village" and descendants would now be able to sit and reflect "with their own thoughts" by the plaque, she added.
Mr Gale lost relatives Henry, John and Edward Gale during the salvage operation on 28 December 1852.
He said he found the ceremony on Sunday to unveil the new memorial, which included the last post played by a trumpeter and a moment of silence, a "very emotional" affair.
Mr Gale said, as a father and grandfather, it was "scary" to think that 13 children from his family lost their fathers in the tragedy.
The lives of those children had been changed forever by the blast, he added.
