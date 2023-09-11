Tim Crookall: Isle of Man infrastructure minister reappointed
- Published
MHK Tim Crookall has been reappointed as the Isle of Man's infrastructure minister 14 months after leaving the Council of Ministers.
It follows the sacking of Chris Thomas in July in a move Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said would speed up reforms.
Mr Crookall was first appointed in late 2021, but was moved to the Department for Enterprise in June 2022.
He resigned a month later, stating he could not "continue to play an effective part" in that role.
Reflecting on the decision, he said there had been some "personal issues" that "he wasn't happy with" but "95% of those issues have been sorted now".
He said he was looking forward to re-joining infrastructure as he had not wanted to leave in the first place.
Mr Crookall was appointed chairman of Manx Utilities in March this year, a position he is set to retain for the time being.
Mr Cannan said he was a "committed and experienced politician who has consistently stepped up to serve the Island when needed".
First elected to the House of Keys in 2006, Mr Crookall was elevated to the Legislative Council in 2015 before stepping away from politics in February 2020.
During his time in office he served as Minister for Community Culture and Leisure, and Education and Children.
He was re-elected to the House of Keys and one of two MHKs for Glenfaba and Peel in September 2021.