Manx autumn Covid booster campaign set to begin on Monday
- Published
Vulnerable people will be the first to receive Covid booster jabs in the Isle of Man's autumn campaign from Monday.
Manx Care said the latest programme had been brought forward as a precaution after concerns about a new strain of the virus that has been identified.
The move is in line with advice from the UK's Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
The health care provider plans to administer the vaccines alongside seasonal flu jabs where possible.
Interim medical director Marina Hudson said older people and those with health conditions were "at greater risk" over the winter as viruses spread more easily when people gather indoors.
Eligible groups
The autumn booster programme will see appointments offered from Monday to those over the age of 65, care home residents, and those in clinical risk groups.
Frontline healthcare workers, carers, and household contacts of people with a suppressed immune system will also be invited for a vaccine.
Those eligible for the booster will be contacted to arrange appointments, but the Manx Care has also urged people to contact the vaccination team on the 111 helpline, or go online to book the jabs.
Frontline health and social care workers have been asked to book their own appointments online or by calling the helpline.
