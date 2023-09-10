Manx Care budget 'some way adrift' of recommended levels

Manx Care is currently spending about £80m less than what Sir Jonathan anticipated health services on the island would need to continue to improve, according to a report by its finance director Jackie Lawless.Ms Cope admitted the budget given to Manx Care by the Isle of Man government did not reflect the challenge of trying to improve services while dealing with high inflation and rising staff costs.A cost recovery programme has seen Manx Care save £10m last year by increasing productivity and efficiency, with a target to find a further £4.5m this year.