First Isle of Man pickleball festival welcomes UK players
- Published
The Isle of Man is set to stage its first pickleball festival, with about half of the players attending travelling from the UK.
The sport, which combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, has been growing in popularity on the island, player Chris Hall said.
The festival, on Saturday and Sunday at the National Sport Centre (NSC), will "showcase the sport and hopefully get people to pick up a paddle", he added.
A total of 80 players have signed up.
The aim of this festival, organised by Ellan Vannin Pickleball Club, is to promote the growth and development of the game on the Isle of Man, and "show how much fun it is for people of all ages", Mr Hall said.
Participation in the sport on the island was increasing as "it is simple to pick up the rules and its good exercise, with long rally's and drop shots", he added.
Of those registered to take part in the festival, around 40 players are from the UK with one player attending from the USA.
Doubles games will be played at the friendly event, matching players of similar abilities, with no round robins, leagues or knockouts and no trophies awarded.
Mr Hall said: "It'll be great to play with new people, and should make for some good quality pickleball."
Those who have made the trip will be able to explore what the island has to offer too, he added.
While the festival is for more experienced players, Mr Hall encouraged anyone interested to "pop in" to the festival and "watch and see if it's for you".
