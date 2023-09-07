Cancer care roadshow on Isle of Man wants to hear patient views
- Published
People on the Isle of Man will be asked to share their experiences of cancer treatment in the UK during a fact finding roadshow later this month.
The Cheshire and Merseyside Cancer Alliance (CMCA) is visiting a number of locations across the island on 18 and 19 September.
Many Manx cancer patients have to travel to Liverpool to receive care.
Jo Trask from CMCA said the group wanted the "unheard voices" to share their views about cancer services.
CMCA is a group of healthcare professionals, community organisations, patients and others affected by cancer responsible for leading the local delivery of the UK's national cancer strategy.
'Transport challenges'
It will mark the first time the group has visited the island to engage with people about how the services operate.
Ms Trask said many patients on the island used the services in the north west, predominantly at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, and it was important to reach out to everyone and not just those who "shout the loudest".
Ms Trask said historical issues raised by Manx patients were "transport challenges", as having to travel when unwell was "an unpleasant experience".
She said feedback was crucial for them to shape services to meet the needs of patients in more challenging positions.
"If we don't ask those people about that experience, and we don't adjust our services to ensure they get the best deal, then we're not going to know what's important," she said.
Chief executive of Manx Care Teresa Cope said: "It's key that we hear your voices when shaping the design and delivery of future services.
"I would encourage both colleagues and members of the public to drop in and see the team if they can."
The sessions are being held in Peel, Ramsey, Castletown, Douglas and at Noble's Hospital.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk