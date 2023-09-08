Support sessions held to help people complete online tax returns
A series of sessions to help people get to grips with filling tax returns online are set to be rolled out by the Manx Treasury.
The Isle of Man's income tax division is set to host four two-hour workshops for those who "may not have the confidence"to use the online system.
About 60% of residents completed the forms online in 2022, he said.
The sessions are set to be held on 14 and 28 September at the Get Online Centre.
The workshops will also be made available for those who have previously registered but still need help using the service.
'Navigating the system'
The Get Online Centre is a government-run dedicated space offering one-to-one appointments for developing digital skills at the Welcome Centre in the Sea Terminal in Douglas.
A 30-minute session focusing on the online tax return system will be available between 10:00 BST and 12:00, and 14:00 and 16:00.
The workshops will cover registration, reviewing assessments, making secure online payments and having income tax refunds paid directly into a bank account.
A treasury spokesman said people attending should take their own laptops or smart devices along to "become familiar with their equipment when navigating the system"
However, a limited number of devices would be made available for those who do not have their own equipment, he added.
The deadline for submitting personal income tax returns is 6 October, and those who fail to do so could face a fine of £100.
