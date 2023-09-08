Manx tourism body launches promotion scheme to boost business
- Published
The Isle of Man's tourism body has launched a promotion scheme to boost trade for businesses this autumn.
Visit Isle of Man will showcase Manx traders who sign up to the On Your Doorstep initiative and offer discounts.
The body said the aim was to extend the tourism season by highlighting the "diverse range of experiences that can still be enjoyed" later in the year.
The scheme will run from 1 October to 30 November.
CEO Deborah Heather said she hoped the the nine-week intiative would help "convert as much traffic through participating businesses to give them a healthier October and November".
During the summer months, most accommodation on island was "incredibly really busy", she said, so as a body "we need to concentrate on helping people get more of a market in the shoulder seasons in the winter months".
A dedicated webpage will feature a list of all offers.
Businesses would choose their preferred way for customers to redeem offers, for example by quoting a discount code, buy one get one free rates or added value packages.
Visit Isle of Man is set to promote the campaign on and off-island using social media and newspaper advertising.
'Sustainability and growth'
Ms Heather said there had been a "really positive" response, with "buy in from about 75%" of their partners, which range from guided tours to activity businesses.
"As an industry it is essential we work together to create an exceptional visitor experience" in a bid to increase the number of holidaymakers visiting the Isle of Man to 500,000 by 2032, she added.
It would also be a chance for residents and visitors to "explore and support local businesses, ensuring the sustainability and growth of the island's tourism industry," Ms Heather said.
Businesses can register to join the scheme until 18 September.