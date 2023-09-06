No indication RAAC used on Isle of Man, the government says
A review of some pubic buildings had shown there was "no indication" unsafe concrete had been used on the Isle of Man, the government has said.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) confirmed it previously found no evidence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) being used.
The confirmation came as pupils returned to schools across the island.
However, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse said parents needed more clarity on the issue.
Last week the Department of Education, Sport and Culture said it was "not aware" of RAAC having been used in Manx schools, prompting Mr Moorhouse to put forward Tynwald questions on the issue.
'Safe environment'
In a statement this week, the DOI said the department had "previously reviewed the use of RAAC, in collaboration with Planning and Building Control, with the outcome indicating it has not been used on Island".
"The DOI is currently carrying out building condition surveys of various public buildings, including schools," it continued.
"As yet these reports have not highlighted the presence of RAAC."
But Mr Moorhouse said he was still concerned the island had taken a "laid back approach" and the government had a "lack of awareness" about the prevalence of the concrete.
"The UK has taken it as a major issue of concern, they are giving clear announcements, they are getting the schools to respond accordingly," he said.
"Hopefully there are no issues but we need to make sure it's a safe environment for everyone in these buildings," he added.