Inquests into Manx Grand Prix competitors' deaths opened
- Published
The inquests into the deaths of two competitors during qualifying for the Manx Grand Prix have been opened.
Gary Vines, 33, died following a crash at Ballagarey on the opening day of practice for the event on 20 August.
Sixty-nine-year-old Ian Bainbridge was killed in a crash at Rhencullen during evening qualifying on 22 August.
Coroner James Brooks, of Douglas Courthouse, said investigations into the cause of both incidents were ongoing.
The court heard Mr Vines, a welder from Colchester in Essex, died in the intensive care unit at Noble's Hospital after suffering spinal, chest and lower limb injuries in the crash in Glen Vine.
Mr Bainbridge, who was a retired HR manager from Barnard Castle in County Durham, died from head and neck injuries after crashing on the western section of the 37.75-mile (60km) Mountain Course on the exit of Kirk Michael.
Advocate Darren Taubitz passed on his condolences to the families on behalf of race organisers ACU Events Ltd.
Both hearings were adjourned while investigations continue and full inquests will be held at later dates.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk