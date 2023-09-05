Manx Care nurses set to strike again in ongoing row over pay
- Published
Nurses who work for Manx Care are set to stage another series of strikes in an ongoing row over pay and conditions.
Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members will hold another 12-hour walkout on 14 September, with two more scheduled to take place in October.
Estephanie Dunn from the RCN said nurses were “exhausted, overworked and underpaid” and the latest 6% offer was "an insult".
Manx Care has been contacted for comment.
Union members are set to strike between 08:00 and 20:00 BST, with dates for similar walkouts confirmed for 18 and 19 October.
'Meaningful offers'
The union staged the Isle of Man’s first ever nursing strike in July after a breakdown in talks over pay and conditions with Manx Care.
A 6% pay increase with a £1,000 lump sum payment had been offered by the healthcare provider, which was short of the 15% the RCN was seeking.
Ms Dunn, who is the union’s north west regional director, said nurses had "seen their cost-of-living soar and demand on services increase without adequate staffing levels in place".
"They are exhausted, over-worked and under-paid for the level of responsibility they have," she said.
About 46% of the 550 RCN members working for Manx Care took part in a ballot on industrial action earlier this year, with 80% voting to support strikes.
Ms Dunn said it was up to the health care provider and the government to make “meaningful offers” or members would be “forced back to picket line”.